Collins Introduces Bill to Crack Down on Senior Fraud

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is introducing federal legislation designed to crack down on fraud that targets seniors.

The Republican is partnering with Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to introduce the legislation. The senators say they want to crack down on fraudulent investment plans, prizes, charity scams and other schemes that seek to pry money from senior citizens.

Collins is the chairwoman of the Senate Aging Committee and represents the state with the oldest population in the country. She says the proposal would improve fraud monitoring, increase consumer education and beef up complaint tracking systems.

Collins and Klobuchar have introduced the bill twice before. It passed the Senate Commerce Committee last year.