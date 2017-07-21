Collins: Sessions 'Absolutely Did the Right Thing' in Recusal From Russia Investigation

Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is defending Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election.

"i've served for 20 years with Jeff Sessions, and he's a person of integrity," Collins says. "So he absolutely did the right thing."

Collins says Sessions followed Department of Justice guidelines. Sessions recused himself after news reports revealed that he met with the Russian ambassador while he was involved with Trump's presidential campaign.