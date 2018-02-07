Collins Supports Senate Budget Deal

Maine Senator Collins says the budget deal reached by senate leaders and President Trump will increase both defense spending and funding for domestic programs over two years. She says the agreement sets spending caps while avoiding the automatic budget cuts known as sequestration.

“It’s a significant agreement because it would do away with the threat of sequestration, that arbitrary across the board cuts of federal programs,” says Collins.

Collins is worried about support in the House, even though republican Speaker Paul Ryan has endorsed the plan. That’s because democratic leaders are demanding action on immigration legislation. Collins says it would be a mistake for House democrats to reject the package and force a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Collins says it's absolutely imperative that avoid another government shutdown is avoided, no matter how brief the duration.

Maine's other U.S. Senator, Angus King, has been in hearings this afternoon and has not yet responded to news of the deal.