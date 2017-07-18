Combat Veteran Top Fundraiser So Far For 2018 Governor Race

Sanford attorney and National Guardsman Adam Cote says he’s running for governor next year.

Cote hopes an economic-focused message, a decorated military career and his outsider status will appeal to Democratic primary voters — and eventually general election ones. He also hopes his candidacy will re-energize a Maine Democratic Party that has not fared well in recent statewide elections.

Democrats have suffered big losses in areas hit hard by mill closures while also losing ground in typical Democratic strongholds.