Combat Veteran Top Fundraiser So Far For 2018 Governor Race

AUGUSTA, Maine - A combat veteran who wants to be Maine's next governor is the top fundraiser so far as the 2018 gubernatorial field shapes up.
Democrat and Sanford attorney Adam Cote reported this week raising roughly $260,000 for the primary and general race from April through June.
Former state Health and Human Services chief Republican Mary Mayhew reported raising about $90,000 in June.
Fundraising reports aren't due yet for recently announced Democratic contenders like Attorney General Janet Mills, former state senator James Boyle and former Maine House Speaker Mark Eves.
Other candidates plan publicly funded runs.
That includes Green Independent Jay Dresser, progressive activist Betsy Sweet, and Independent state treasurer Teresa Hayes and Democratic retired Coast Guard commander Patrick Eisenhart.
Libertarian Richard Light and Republican Deril Stubenrod are running traditionally financed campaigns.
