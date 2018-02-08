Committee Votes Against Overturning Minimum Wage Law

By 11 hours ago
  • Rolly's Diner in Auburn0 March 2017
    Rolly's Diner in Auburn0 March 2017
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public

A legislative committee has voted against a Republican plan to overturn a minimum wage law that was passed by voters. The issue will still go before the full legislature for consideration.

By a vote of 7 to 6, Democrats on the legislature’s Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic development committee voted against a measure that would have slowed down the increase in the state minimum wage and created a sub-minimum wage for young workers. The proposed measure would slow the increase to fifty cents per year, reaching a cap at $10.50. It would have also allowed employers to pay a sub-minimum wage for teenagers.

Rep. Joel Stekis, a republican from Canaan, was in favor of the bill. “We had business owner after business owner after business owner come in and tell us their story about how they are cutting hours of employees they care about and having to let people go.”

If passed, the measure would have overturned the voter-approved increase of a dollar an hour until a $12 minimum wage is reached in 2020. Democrats argued that the increase was the will of the voters and should not be changed.

“I did not make this decision lightly,” said Sen. Shenna Bellows, a democrat from Manchester. “I have heard from a lot of folks on both sides. At the end of the day I heard from more people who said please uphold the will of the voters.”

The issue now goes to the full legislature for its consideration.

Tags: 
Maine Public
minimum wage

Related Content

Bill Would Cut Maine’s Minimum Wage From $10 Per Hour To $9.50

By Jan 24, 2018
Pat Wellenbach / Associated Press File

The Maine Legislature is considering a proposal to dismantle the citizen-passed legislation that increases the minimum wage to $12 an hour over several years.

The bill, subject to a public hearing Wednesday, would reduce the current minimum wage from $10 an hour to $9.50 in June, reaching a maximum of $11 an hour in 2021. It would also eliminate the yearly cost of living adjustment that would have begun that same year.

The legislation was endorsed by the LePage administration. Labor Commissioner John Butera called the existing wage law a burden on businesses and seniors.