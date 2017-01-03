Commonwealth Club Of California

Wednesday, January 4 at 2:00 pm

Marcus Samuelsson in Conversation with Chris Cosentino

Marcus Samuelsson, Chef; Author, The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem; Twitter: @MarcusCooks

In conversation with Chef Chris Cosentino

When Chef Samuelsson opened Red Rooster in Harlem, he envisioned more than just a restaurant. He wanted to create a melting pot that would highlight Harlem’s vibrant multicultural history with food, art and music. A James Beard award-winner, Samuelsson reflects on his journey from Ethiopia to Sweden to Harlem, and all the kitchen adventures he has encountered along the way.

*THIS PROGRAM CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*

This program is part of our Food Lit series, underwritten by the Bernard Osher Foundation.

