Commonwealth Club Of California

Wednesday, January 25 at 2:00 pm

Astronaut Mae Jemison: Launching Women into Science and Tech

Mae Jemison, M.D., Astronaut; Physician

Kimberly Bryant, Electrical Engineer; Founder and Executive Director, Black Girls Code—Moderator

Physician and astronaut Dr. Mae C. Jemison is a science literacy advocate and the lead ambassador of the Bayer Making Science Make Sense program. The goal of the initiative is to provide 1 million hands-on science experiences to children by 2020. Dr. Jemison is particularly devoted to getting more girls, young women and minorities into careers in science, tech, engineering and math (STEM). Join Dr. Jemison for an inspiring call-to-action on how to get Americans psyched about science!

