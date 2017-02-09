Thursday, February 16 at 2:00 pm

Doubt, Deny or Defend: Republicans on Climate Change

A panel discussion on the tensions and challenges between climate science, America's energy needs and the Republican Party in the coming years.

Jeremy Carl, Research Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

John Hofmeister, Former President, Shell Oil Company; Chairman, Erin Energy Corp.

Bob Inglis, Executive Director, RepublicEn; Former U.S. Representative (R-SC)

President-elect Donald Trump is giving plum jobs to Republicans who deny or downplay the risks of climate disruption. That's a big shift from the time of President George W. Bush, when U.S. Senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham pursued climate-fixing legislation.

Bob Inglis, a former Republican representative and executive director of RepublicEn, says Republicans should not doubt or deny the science. Rather, they should defend it because their party has the best solutions, ones based on markets and not mandates. He will be joined by John Hofmeister, former president of Shell Oil Company, and Jeremy Carl, a research fellow from the Hoover Institute at Stanford for a vibrant discussion about the tensions and challenges between climate science, America's energy needs and the Republican party in the coming years.

To listen to the audio of “Doubt, Deny or Defend: Republicans on Climate Change” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.