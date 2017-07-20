Tuesday, July 25 at 2:00 pm

Susan Wojcicki: CEO Of YouTube

Susan Wojcicki

CEO, YouTube

In Conversation with Kimberly Bryant

Founder and Executive Director, Black Girls Code

As CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki oversees one of the world’s most popular digital video platforms—used by over a billion people worldwide. She spent the majority of her career at Google, where she headed the company’s marketing and advertising department and strengthened their commerce and monetization developments. What continues to drive her success as a leader and as an innovator? Wojcicki reflects on her experiences and addresses some of the challenges facing the tech industry in terms of culture, diversity, gender discrimination and transparency.

To listen to the audio “Susan Wojcicki: CEO Of YouTube” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.