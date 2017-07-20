Wednesday, July 26 at 2:00 pm

Garry Kasparov: The Future Of Artificial Intelligence

Garry Kasparov

Chairman, Human Rights Foundation; Former World Chess Champion; Author, Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins

In Conversation with Holly Kernan

Vice President of News, KQED

In May 1997, the world watched as Garry Kasparov, the greatest chess player in the world, was defeated for the first time by the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue. Kasparov's competition symbolized man’s fight against machine, yet years after losing to Deep Blue, he has come to see how humans and machines can partner to reach results that neither can attain alone. Come join us for a conversation about what it was like to strategize against a supercomputer—and how a world increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence can potentially overcome new challenges.

To listen to the audio “Garry Kasparov: The Future Of Artificial Intelligence” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.