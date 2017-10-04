Wednesday, October 11 at 2:00 pm

Unbelievable: The Trump Campaign And Katy Tur

Over the course of 16 months, NBC and MSNBC correspondent Tur took the high road as she devoted her life to covering the 2016 presidential campaign and in particular now-President Donald Trump. A former foreign correspondent, Tur began her stint on the Trump campaign under the impression that she’d be back home in London in just six weeks, but her experiences on the campaign trail altered her career and life forever. From being publicly asked by candidate Trump to “be quiet” during a press conference to needing Secret Service protection to escort her to her car safely, Tur received personal and professional critiques from President Trump and beyond on a regular basis.

It didn’t stop there: she was threatened by rowdy crowds both online and in her everyday life, but in response, thousands of her supporters took to Twitter to applaud her efforts. By the end of the campaign, Tur was a new journalism star, and at just 33, her profile continues to rise. Today, she’s a correspondent for NBC News and an MSNBC Live anchor.

In her new book, Tur shares her eye-opening, first-hand accounts of being an embed reporter on the 2016 presidential campaign, her thoughts on the current media landscape and President Trump, while exposing the intrigue and power at play in the 2016 election.

Speaker:

Katy Tur

Author, Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History; Correspondent, NBC News; Anchor, MSNBC Live

Moderator:

Audrey Cooper

Editor-in-Chief, San Francisco Chronicle

To listen to the audio of “Unbelievable: The Trump Campaign And Katy Tur” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.