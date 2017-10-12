Commonwealth Club Of California

Monday, October 16 at 2:00 pm

Nick Bilton And Dick Costolo: Inside The Online Black Market

Imagine a place where you can anonymously purchase drugs, hire hit men, and acquire forged passports, counterfeit cash, guns, grenades and poisons. Journalist Nick Bilton has written about politics and power struggles behind the founding of Twitter. Now he turns his investigative journalism to the story of Ross Ulbricht, the notorious and enigmatic founder of a drug empire and the Silk Road website. Bilton will divulge Ulbricht's rise and fall and what Ulbricht's story reveals about the clash of a libertarian-leaning web, where everything is decentralized, against the old world of government, law and order. He will also discuss what this could ultimately mean for all of us.

Nick Bilton

Special Correspondent, Vanity Fair; Author, American Kingpin: The Epic Hunt for the Criminal Mastermind Behind the Silk Road; Twitter @nickbilton

In Conversation with Dick Costolo

CEO, Chorus; Former CEO, Twitter

