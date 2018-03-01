Wednesday, March 7 at 2:00 pm

David Frum: The Corruption Of American Democracy

While much of the country has been focused on the Trump–Russia investigation, conservative author David Frum has been monitoring the strain the new president is placing on the traditional limits of the Oval Office. During his own White House tenure as George W. Bush’s speechwriter, Frum witnessed the ways the presidency is limited not by law but by tradition, propriety and public outcry.

Frum argues the traditional limits of the Oval Office have been weakened. In his new book, Trumpocracy, Frum outlines how he thinks President Trump could push America toward illiberalism, what the consequences could be for our nation and our everyday lives, and what we can do to prevent it. Join one of America’s leading conservative pundits for a conversation about our changing democracy and where the country is heading.

Speakers:

David Frum

Senior Editor, The Atlantic; Author, Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic; Twitter @davidfrum

In Conversation with Scott Shafer

Senior Editor of California Politics and Government Desk, KQED

To listen to the audio of “David Frum: The Corruption Of American Democracy” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.