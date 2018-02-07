Confidential Information of Waldo County Employees Stolen

Confidential information of around 100 Waldo County employees was stolen earlier this week in a phishing attack. County spokesperson David Farmer says that Monday someone impersonating a county official emailed a county worker and was able to obtain employee W-2 forms.

“Once the county realized what had happened they moved into a rapid response cycle to make sure that they took as much precaution as possible to protect employees and to notify appropriate law enforcement and governmental officials,” says Farmer.

Farmer says information stolen includes Social Security Numbers, payroll information and addresses. He says the breach did not get any information about other county residents or contractors.