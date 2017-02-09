Contacting your legislator

Maine’s U.S. Senators and Representatives are receiving thousands of phone calls, emails and letters from people seeking to influence their votes on the President’s nominees for his cabinet and for the Supreme Court. Our panel will share the secrets of how to best get through to your Senator or U.S. Representative. Plus, activism strategy - how one person can make a difference.

Guests: Willy Ritch, Longtime Press Secretary to Chellie Pingree (currently campaign manager for Food Policy Action)

Cherly Leeman, Longtime Aide to Senator Olympia Snowe and Portland City Councilor, retired