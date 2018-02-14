County Commissioners Seek Injunction to Keep Downeast Correctional Facility Open

  Correctional officers from Washington County protest at State House before LePage's State of the State Address
A Kennebec County Superior Court judge will hear arguments Wednesday afternoon on a request from Washington County Commissioners to block the LePage administration from taking steps to dismantle the Downeast Correctional Facility. Last Friday, prisoners were abruptly transferred from the facility and employees were notified they would be laid off in March.

Washington County commissioners are seeking a court injunction to preserve the possibility that the Downeast Correctional Facility could reopen. Jim Mackie, a union rep for corrections officers, says that the state has already begun removing equipment, such as bunk beds, in an expedited fashion.

Tuesday, the Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee approved a bill that would provide more than $5 million to restore the Downeast Correctional Facility to allow time for a study on the effects of closing it. Until last week, the facility housed 63 inmates. And it still has 55 staff on the payroll.

Governor LePage has defended his decision to close the Downeast Correctional Facility, saying it's inefficient, outdated and an opportunity to save the state money.

