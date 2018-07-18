Court To Hear Medicaid Expansion Lawsuit

Maine's fiscally conservative governor says he'd rather go to jail before expanding Medicaid and putting the state in "red ink.''

Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, told WVOM Radio Tuesday that he can't be forced to expand eligibility for Medicaid without an approved funding plan.

"Nobody can force me to put the state in red ink," LePage said. "And I will not do that. So, you can tell the Maine people, I'd go to jail before I put the state in red ink."