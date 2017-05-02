Court Officer Who Photographed Defense Lawyer's Notes Quits

AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine court security officer who sent a cellphone photo of a defense attorney's notes to a prosecutor has resigned.



The Kennebec Journal reports Kennebec County officials said Joel Eldridge submitted his resignation Monday. Authorities say the officer quit at the end of the internal investigation into his conduct in April.



Eldridge took a photo of defense attorney Sherry Tash's notes while she and others talked to a judge in his chambers. Assistant District Attorney Francis Griffin reported Eldridge after receiving the photo in an email.



The case involved robbery, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.



District Attorney Meaghan Maloney says the information Eldridge sent wasn't anything helpful. Eldridge declined to comment Monday.



Officials say Eldridge's actions were a serious ethical breach.



