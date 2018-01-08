CVS Buys Portland-Based Apothecary By Design

CVS has purchased Portland-based specialty pharmacy Apothecary by Design. The sale price has not been disclosed, but a spokeswoman for CVS says the company expects to retain both Apothecary by Design’s name and its 38 employees.

CVS made the purchase on Sunday from private equity firm BelHealth, which bought a majority stake in Apothecary by Design about two years ago. BelHealth will continue to own Apothecary by Design's compounding pharmacy and fertility business.

Apothecary by Design specializes in the treatment of complex, chronic conditions and serves patients across the U.S. The pharmacy was founded nearly a decade ago, and was listed last year as one of Inc’s 5,000 fastest growing companies in the US.