Cybersecurity has become a major concern, internationally and here in Maine. How can we protect our nation, our systems and our own personal information from the constant threats of hacking? The good news is: Concerted efforts are being put in place to increase cybersecurity measures, here and abroad.

Guests:

Sari Greene, founder of Sage Data Security; leader and author in the field of information security

Edward Sihler, Technical Director, Maine Cyber Security Cluster at University of Maine

Frank Appunn, Professor of Information Technology Management at Thomas College; he heads up the new Thomas Security Center