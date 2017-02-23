DaPonte String Quartet Winter Series 2: Bees in Your Bonnet

March 19-26

Rockport, Damariscotta, Portland, Boothbay Harbor & Brunswick

Maine Public is a media sponsor of DaPonte String Quartet's Winter Series Two: Bees in Your Bonnet featuring the works of "the three B's" — Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms.

The DaPonte will be joined by special guest violist Katherine Murdock, who has performed throughout the world with such groups as the New York Philharmonic and Boston Symphony Orchestra. She joins the Quartet to play Beethoven's String Quintet in C Major, Opus 29 and Brahms's String Quintet In G Major. Selections from Bach's Art of the Fugue complete the concert.

Performances are:

Mar. 19 at 3:00 pm at the Opera House in Rockport

Mar. 23 at 7:30 pm at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland

Mar. 24 at 7:30 pm at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta

Mar. 25 at 4:00 pm at St. Colomba’s Church in Boothbay Harbor

Mar. 26 at 3:00 pm at the Unitarian Church in Brunswick

Maine Public Members are eligible for a 20% discount at the door. More information is available by calling 207—529—4555.