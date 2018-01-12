Location: Lewiston, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Database Administrator to join our Development team in Lewiston, Maine. In support of philanthropic giving, the Database Administrator will oversee and implement the organization’s customer relationship management software (CRM) and perform other database management and technical support functions. The Database Administrator reports to the Chief Development Officer and directly manages database and related business processes, including Maine Public’s data migration from Blackbaud’s Team Approach (TA) to ROI Solutions’ Revolution Online. The Database Administrator develops strategies for maximizing the capabilities of the software, proactively supports the Development team, and develops best practices for constituent relationship management. The Database Administrator will provide continued oversight of data integrity, list management, data analysis, and will be responsible for building and improving the data infrastructure.

Job Requirements: Associate's Degree in electronic, computer or networking technology, or related field with a strong foundation in digital electronics, personal computer operation, networking technologies and application support. Three to five years database management/administration experience. Significant experience in database administration, system development, implementation and maintenance. Strong analytical, communication and organizational skills. Attention to detail and accuracy. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships. Blackbaud’s TA and/or ROI’s Revolution Online experience preferred. Knowledge of public media business systems a plus. A valid driver’s license is required. Regular travel to all Maine Public locations will be required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

To apply for this position, submit a cover letter and current resume to

apply@mainepublic.org no later than midnight Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Every day, Maine Public connects the people of Maine to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas and cultural content. As Maine’s premier, independent media resource, we create exceptional opportunities for the communities we serve to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-