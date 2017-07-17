Dave Murray

I spent 32 months in the Far East from 1967-1969 as a member of the USAFSS. After 15 months in Taiwan, I went to Okinawa for 17 months and flew over 50 missions to the Gulf of Tonkin in a RC-135. Each mission took 3 hours to the gulf, 18 hours on orbit, and 3 hours back.

One might be required to stay awake the whole time. We would get re-fueled twice while on orbit by KC-135’s and one time, while on a “tdy” to Thailand, the KC-135 I was getting a ride in, refueled my unit’s aircraft (the RC-135 or Hognose, as we called it). I crouched behind the boom operator, and took about 9 camera shots as the RC-135 came in and hooked up. I still have the photos, shot in 1969, and would be willing to share copies with you.

I went to VietNam 3 times and flew in c-47’s, saw Bob Hope on Christmas in CamRan Bay in 1968, Les Brown and the Band of Renown, and Joey Heatherton…I’ve been in rocket and mortar attacks, and had some weird experiences over there, and was thankful to get back in one piece. BTW, I was a Chinese linguist, and ended up a Staff Sgt. with an honorable discharge after 50 months in the Air Force.