David McCullough is the winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, two National Book Awards, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award. His joins us to discuss his new book (out 4/18/17) The American Spirt: Who We Are and What We Stand For.

Guest: David McCullough, author of numerous books, including The Wright Brothers, The Greater Journey, 1776, John Adams, and Truman.