Dead Poets Founder Dies After Commissioning Tombstone

  • In this April 20, 2010 file photo, Walter Skold of Freeport, Maine, reads a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem while posing in Eastern Cemetery in Portland, Maine.
ELKINS PARK, Pa. - The founder of the Dead Poets Society of America has died a little more than a month after commissioning his own tombstone. He was 57.
 
Walter Skold suffered a heart attack on Jan. 20, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, where he'd recently relocated from Maine.
 
Skold enlisted the son of novelist John Updike to carve his slate tombstone. Michael Updike said Friday that he didn't expect to have to complete the carving so soon.
 
Skold visited the final resting places of hundreds of poets after launching the Dead Poets Society in 2008. The name was inspired by the 1989 Robin Williams movie about a teacher who uses poetry to inspire students.
 
A celebration of Skold's life is being held Saturday. He'll be buried at a family plot in York, Pennsylvania.

Someday He'll Join Them: Dead Poets Society Head Gets Tombstone

By David Sharp - Associated Press Dec 1, 2017
Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press/file

FREEPORT, Maine - The founder of the Dead Poets Society of America is preparing for the day he'll become a dead poet _ by getting a tombstone.
 
Walter Skold, of Freeport, Maine, is drawing inspiration from his visits to the graves of more than 600 bards for his own tombstone to be carved by the son of novelist John Updike.
 
The design created in collaboration with Michael Updike features traditional and modern styles, Latin and Hebrew letters, Greek Muses and a biblical quote from St. Paul.
 

Dead Poets Society Founder Wraps Up Tour

By Aug 7, 2015

FREEPORT, Maine - A Maine poet who travels the nation to document the final resting places of bards has completed a summer tour in which surpassed a milestone of 500 graves.

Walter Skold wrapped up Friday at the graves of poet Philip Pendleton Cooke in Millwood, Virginia, and Marianne Moore in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He also visited his father's grave in York, Pennsylvania, before working his way back home to Freeport, Maine.

Most of his time was in the Deep South. Skold said he visited 97 graves over 70 days, bringing his total to 530.