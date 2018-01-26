Dead Poets Founder Dies After Commissioning Tombstone

FREEPORT, Maine - A Maine poet who travels the nation to document the final resting places of bards has completed a summer tour in which surpassed a milestone of 500 graves.

Walter Skold wrapped up Friday at the graves of poet Philip Pendleton Cooke in Millwood, Virginia, and Marianne Moore in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He also visited his father's grave in York, Pennsylvania, before working his way back home to Freeport, Maine.

Most of his time was in the Deep South. Skold said he visited 97 graves over 70 days, bringing his total to 530.