Deadly Shooting Prompts Calls for Portland Police to Speed up Purchase of Body Cameras

PORTLAND, Maine - A progressive advocacy group is calling for Portland to speed up its time line on buying and using police body cameras, after an officer shot and killed a man Saturday.

Steven Biel, of Progressive Portland, says the City Council has budgeted $400,000 for body cameras starting in fiscal year 2019. But he says the shooting of 22-year-old Chase David Baker, by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman, illustrates why police need body cameras sooner.

"We have no idea whether or not lethal force was absolutely necessary in this case, and it's way too early and it would be irresponsible to speculate," Biel says. "But what is clear is that if we had police body cameras, all of us would know a lot more about what happened from start to finish."

Witnesses to the shooting on Saturday say Baker was brandishing a pellet gun which he'd just bought at the strip mall where he was killed.

The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting, and the police department says it won't comment on the shooting until the investigation is complete, which could be several weeks.

The Office of the Chief of Police wasn't available for comment on the push to start using body cameras sooner. South Portland Police were set to begin using the cameras this winter. Maine Public was not immediately able to confirm whether they've started yet.