Delegation From Norwegian City Visits Portland

PORTLAND, Maine - A delegation from a Norwegian city is visiting Portland in hopes of boosting trade between the two cities.



Representatives from businesses and city officials in Tromso, Norway, are visiting the city on a three-day trip that started Wednesday.



The trip includes meetings between Norwegian and southern Maine companies interested in biotech innovation, marine sciences, aquaculture and food and beverage industries.



The Maine North Atlantic Development Office and Maine International Trade Center organized the trip with engineering and consulting firm Ramboll.



Organizers say the trip is part of an initiative to boost trade between ports in Maine, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Norway.



Portland hosted a conference of the Arctic Council last year, the first time the meeting had been held in the U.S. outside of Alaska.