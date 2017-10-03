Dementia affects four to five million Americans, most of them older, and its primary symptoms include memory loss and change in behavior. Alzheimer’s is one of the main forms of dementia. We’ll learn about how to identify, prevent and treat dementia—and what it involves for caregivers, as well as for society as a whole.

Guests:

Dr. Heidi Wierman, Division Director for Geriatrics at Maine Medical Center and Maine Medical Partners

Dr. Dan Price, Director of Residency Training in the Department of Psychiatry at Maine Medical Center, and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine

Laurie Trenholm , Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Maine