Dennis Cleasby, Weld

It was my last year of high school in Omaha, Nebraska. The lottery went on one more year after I graduated. I was not a draft dodger, but a draft resister, a war resister in fact. My lottery number was 196, the lottery went up to 182 that year.

I may be off by a few number because it was so long ago, but I was terrified to go to war and could never understand how a “Christian” could kill for a government.

In high school I was politically active, protesting the Vietnam War, organizing with the SDS (Students for a Democratic Society), and wearing black arm bands. I became a chairperson for the Human Relations Club and we sued the school district to allow us to bring in antiwar speakers from the local university. We were considered radical, too radical for the school administration to just let us organized. I attended marches and gathered signatures for the SDS.

My parents knew nothing about my political activity, I no longer lived at home and lived with my best friends family. I had heard the Quakers gave draft resister counseling and I sought out their help in filing the papers for conscientious objector. I did all the paper work and filing before I even knew my lottery number. My options were to go to Canada, file C.O., or get lucky with high lottery number. I got lucky. No matter what the circumstances I was ready to go to jail if need be.

I have been an avowed pacifist before and ever since. I believe there is never cause to kill another human for political gain or because a person calls themselves a Communist, Socialist, or Capitalist. Every political system has it’s strengths and weaknesses. To believe that “GOD” favors our nation over others is a false hope that pollutes the dignity of all peoples. We all share one planet. Labels separate people.

In a huge circle of time I visited Vietnam four years ago. My tour of that country only confirmed my convictions that we all are born equal, we all share one creator, want to live in peace, and want productive lives for our loved ones. To think that so much destruction took place and to see the spirit of the Vietnamese people today is a miracle. Political climates come and go, but the most common and universal values are forever. It is so simple. We humans love to complicate the meaning of life with our false motives. I was a tiny part of history that stopped an unjust war and proud I still have those values.