Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Unveils New Hacking Charges In DNC Case

The Justice Department unsealed new charges on Friday related to Russia's hacking of the Democratic National Committee's emails and other targets in 2016.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was set to announce indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officers belonging to the military spy agency GRU. They are accused of a sustained cyberattack against Democratic party targets and Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The attacks were a signature feature of Russia's active measures against the United States; embarrassing emails were passed to Wikileaks, which released them publicly. That led to the resignation of then-DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

Later, Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta also was embarrassed by the release of his emails.

There is no allegation in the indictment that any American participated knowingly in the GRU cyberattacks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

