Desperate Immigrants Risk Perilous Winter Trek to Canada

By Rob Gillies and Amy Forliti - Associated Press 1 hour ago
  In this Jan. 6, 2015 photo cargo trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit, left, leading into Windsor, Ontario, right.
    Carlos Osorio / Associated Press/file

TORONTO - Seidu Mohammed's lost all his fingers to frostbite when he made a perilous trek in sub-zero temperatures to cross the border illegally into Canada.

He is one of a small but growing number of immigrants risking the northern border crossing out of fear of being deported from the U.S.

America's neighbor to the north is increasingly being seen as a haven for asylum seekers turned away by the U.S. And some are willing to risk a walk across the border in dangerous cold and snow to get there.

In Manitoba, on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota, authorities say the pace has quickened since Donald Trump became U.S. president and banned travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

 

