Despite Short Enrollment Period, More Than 76,000 Mainers Got Insurance On ACA Marketplace

More than 76,000 Mainers have signed up for insurance on the Affordable Care Act’s 2018 marketplace, compared to about 79,000 who signed up last year.

Steve Butterfield of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says those are strong numbers, given the enrollment period was cut in half this year.

“For a lot of people, the ACA is a great deal, with the subsidies and the tax credits that they get to purchase coverage,” he says. “It does make it affordable.”

Open enrollment ended Dec. 15, but Butterfield says consumers affected by the October windstorm have an additional sign-up window, as do those whose plans from last year were discontinued.

This story was originally published Dec. 21 at 4:54 p.m. ET.