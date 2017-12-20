Developers Proposing Large-Scale Offshore Wind Farms

BOSTON - Offshore wind farm developers are submitting proposals for large-scale operations off Massachusetts.



Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski says his company will submit two proposals by Wednesday's deadline for firms seeking to supply at least 400 megawatts of offshore wind energy to Massachusetts power companies.



One plan calls for about 25 turbines generating 200 megawatts of power; the other is a 50-turbine operation generating 400 megawatts.



Vineyard Wind Chief Development Officer Erich Stephens says his firm also will propose two farms: a roughly 50-turbine farm generating 400 megawatts and a 100-turbine farm producing 800 megawatts of power.



Another company, Bay State Wind, also is expected to vie for the lucrative contracts. All three firms have secured federal water development rights off Martha's Vineyard.



A decision is expected next year.