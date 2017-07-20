DHHS Proposal Would Decrease Staffing Ratios At Child Care Facilities

Child care advocates say they will oppose several proposed rule changes advanced by the state Department of Health and Human Services that regulate in-home child care facilities.

The proposed rule changes would streamline an assortment of policies that state officials say are needed to increase access to affordable child care, particularly for parents in rural areas of Maine. Rita Furlow, a senior policy analyst with the Maine Children’s Alliance, says a DHHS plan to decrease staff-to-child ratios at child care centers is particularly upsetting to parents.

“The relaxing of those standards, we’re very concerned about that, that’s probably our biggest concern about these rule changes,” she said. “The rights of parents of being able to come and observe their child, that’s been removed from these rules, we think that’s very concerning.”

A review of the proposed rule changes is currently underway before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.