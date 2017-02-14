Director of Human Resources

Maine Public connects the people of Maine to each other and the world every day through the open exchange of information, ideas and cultural content. As Maine’s premier independent media resource, we create exceptional opportunities for the people and communities we serve to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is a statewide public radio and television service, operating two radio networks on twelve stations and five public television stations, with offices in Bangor, Augusta, Lewiston, and Portland.



Maine Public is conducting a search for an experienced HR professional who is passionate about the work and mission of public broadcasting to manage all aspects of its Human Resources function, while serving on the Senior Management Team. Areas of responsibility include recruitment, training and development, employee and labor relations, benefit sourcing and administration, compensation administration, performance management, staff development, safety, reporting, recordkeeping and compliance.



The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a related field and at least ten years progressively responsible human resource management experience, encompassing the functions listed above. Experience with labor unions, including contract negotiation and administration is strongly preferred, and a legal background is a plus. Highly developed verbal and written communication skills, the ability to interact with all levels of employees and the Board of Trustees with empathy while managing risk to the organization, as well as demonstrated success in a non-profit environment are essential. Candidates should possess a collaborative management style, attentive listening skills and creative problem-solving abilities.



The position is based in Lewiston, Maine, and involves regular travel to Maine Public’s offices in Bangor and Portland.



Maine Public pays a competitive salary and provides a comprehensive benefits package. The full position description is posted below for your review. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and three references to apply@mpbn.net.



Maine Public is an equal opportunity employer and provider.