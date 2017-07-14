Director of Member Services

Check out this opportunity to lead one of the very best public media Member Services departments in the country Read on...

POSITION SUMMARY/PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position directs the Membership program by developing strategies for acquiring and renewing financial support through broad-based membership activities.



This work includes planning and supervising execution of annual fundraising, including on-air campaigns for radio and television, direct mail, and telemarketing programs.



The Director creates and manages significant income and expense budgets. Further, the Director identifies and ensures consistent and timely implementation of strategies and operations as well as significant statistical analysis of results. S/he works collaboratively with other managers to advance donors to higher levels of giving.



The Director supervises database management and reporting processes to maintain accurate donor records in support of the entire development effort. The Director leads the Membership staff and oversees day to day department operations.





ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Develops and implements strategies and plans to meet or exceed annual revenue goals.

Plans and directs implementation of new broad-based fundraising techniques and programs as identified in the annual strategic planning process.

Directs the Membership renewal and acquisition efforts of Maine Public.

Supervises the planning, organizing and execution of radio and TV on-air and online membership campaigns.

Supervises the planning and organizing of the direct mail program including acquisition, lapsed, and additional gift mail.

Writes and edits various appeal letters and coordinates annual themes with the Marketing Department.

Supervises the planning, organizing and execution of the telemarketing program.

Develops and manages complex revenue and expense budgets and analysis for the Membership program, within the context of the broader development effort.

Oversees operations including timely data entry and acknowledgement of gifts as well as maintaining an accurate constituent database.

Serves as liaison to other departments in communicating Membership goals and collaborates with other Development staff to advance donors to higher levels of giving.

Supervises Membership staff.

Works extensively with other divisions and departments in achieving a centralized database for constituent relationship management.

May serve as a relationship manager for a small cohort of major gifts prospects.

Other reasonably-related duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE/TRAINING/SKILLS REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing or other appropriate field preferred.

A minimum of three years’ experience in development, fundraising, public relations or marketing required.

Excellent analytical, communication, and supervisory skills and knowledge of database management required.

Knowledge of direct marketing techniques, TV production and on-air experience preferred.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Position requires significant use of a computer and video display terminal.

Position requires sitting or standing for extended periods of time.

Must be able to lift at least forty (40) pounds.

CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSES/REGISTRATIONS REQUIRED:

A valid driver's license is required.

OTHER:

Hours vary as necessary for special events and fundraising activities; will include evenings and weekends.

To apply for this position, submit a cover letter and your current resume to apply@mainepublic.org no later than noon Monday, August 14, 2017.