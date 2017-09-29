Director of News and Public Affairs

Location: Portland, Maine

Maine Public seeks a News Director to lead our news team on audio, visual, and online platforms. read more...

The News Director provides oversight and direction to a newsroom of eight reporters, two editors, plus additional on-air hosts, and producers at Maine Public broadcasting. The professionals in the Maine Public Radio news department have produced award-winning reporting for the past 35 years, notably the nightly Maine Things Considered. Over the past 4 years, Maine Public Radio has expanded our digital footprint with new employees, added a daily mid-day program, Maine Calling, as well as expanded coverage in the Augusta capital bureau. Our reporters regularly file for NPR news magazines and newscasts; we’re part of the New England News Collaborative (NENC) journalism effort funded by CPB; and we have active partnerships with two statewide daily newspapers.

Maine Public’s recent $30 million Charting a Bold Future campaign raised nearly $35 million, helping to expand our regional journalism, strengthen our digital capacity, and allow us to provide more and better in-depth reporting, commentary and conversations that inform the communities we serve.

As Maine’s public radio and television broadcaster (NPR & PBS), we reach over 1.3 million persons across our coverage area in New England and maritime Canada. Maine Public has studios and editorial staff in Portland, Bangor, Augusta, Lewiston. The News Director position is based in our primary radio facilities in the city of Portland, home to a growing dynamic metro region just two hours north of Boston, with a population of over 560,000. (Neilsen market ranking is #96 for radio and #81 for television.)

Maine Public is one of the top 10 listened-to public radio stations in the country by share (Spring 2017) and we’re supported by over 47,000 annual contributors across the state, seasonal supporters from 49 other states in the US, and hundreds of business supporters. Our organization is an independent nonprofit community licensee, operating 5 television stations, 7 radio stations with an all-news format, and 6 stations with an all-classical format newly launched in 2016. Every week over 250,000 listeners tune to one of our radio signals, and over 200,000 households watch programming from one of our 4 television services. Our operating budget is $12.5 million and a staff of nearly 100 full time employees. Many of our newsroom employees are represented by the Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation Employees Association. We have an 18-member Board of Directors.

Position Requirements: Ten years’ experience in producing, editing and reporting news and public affairs radio programs. Management experience in print, online and/or broadcast journalistic organization. Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism preferred. Proven ability with supervisory and budgetary administration required. Excellent organizational and communications skills, plus good computer skills, required. A valid driver’s license is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-

Livingston Associates is managing this search for Maine Public. To review the full position description and apply, go to http://liv.jobs/MainePublic