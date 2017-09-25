Disabled Man Evicted From Group Home For Using Medical Pot

SKOWHEGAN, Maine - A Maine family is searching for help after their developmentally disabled son was evicted from a federally funded group home for using medical marijuana to help calm seizures.



The Portland Press Herald reports that 34-year-old Mark Madore was evicted from his Embden group home in July after staffers discovered he was receiving medical marijuana. Madore is currently staying in a makeshift room at a hospital.



Cathy Madore, Mark's mother, says a doctor prescribed the marijuana. Her son also suffers from neuromuscular disease.



Steve Austin, the chief operating officer for the owners of the group home, said the violation put staff and other patients at risk and threatened federal funding.



Advocates say Mark Madore's case is one of many caused by a broken system. They say group homes don't receive enough funding to adequately care for disabled adults.