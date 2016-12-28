Dixfield Police Department, Facing Staffing Shortage, Closes Doors

The Dixfield Police Department was shuttered yesterday after it’s chief and patrol officer were placed on administrative leave.

As recently as July, the police department in the town of about 2,500 people had five employees — Chief Jeffery Hower and four officers. But by fall, a combination of lost grant funding and attrition had reduced it to just the chief and one patrol officer, Anne Simmons-Edmunds, according to Town Manager Carlo Puiia.

And then one of those was put on paid administrative leave.

“We have a personnel issue that we have to deal with, and it’s confidential by law, so that’s about all I can tell you,” he says.

Puiia says the other officer not subject to a personnel action was also placed on paid leave because it’s not prudent to staff a police department with a single staffer.

“We can’t operate the department with just one person. It’s unsafe. You couldn’t have just one person and cover your town 24 hours a day seven days a week,” he says.

The town’s Board of Selectman will take up the personnel issue in the near future, Puiia says. In the meantime, public safety services will be dispatched from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.