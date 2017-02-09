Do Not Touch That Fluffy White Seal on the Beach, NOAA Says

ROCKLAND, Maine - Federal authorities are reminding people to keep away from baby seals they might see on the shore, however great the temptation may be to pet the fluffy critters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says gray seals give birth on islands and shoreline areas of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts from December to February.

The agency says it's often possible to see a mother a pup or a solo pup on a beach during this time of year. The pups are born with white, fluffy coats.

NOAA says the best approach is to stay away from the animals and keep dogs and other pets away from them. The service says to keep a distance of at least 150 feet away from seals.

The public should also never feed seals.

