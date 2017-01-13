Document: Son Admits Stabbing Parents, Family Dog to Death

AUGUSTA, Maine - Seventeen-year-old Andrew Balcer has been ordered held on charges he murdered his parents, Alice and Antonio Balcer of Winthrop.

Balcer spoke softly, saying "yes" when District Court Judge Eric Walker asked if he understood the proceedings.

Balcer was ordered held in custody by the judge until a hearing Nov. 17 in District CCourt to give time for a psychological evaluation that will done by the state’s forensic service.