Dog Who Was Sentenced to Death Gets Spared By Judge

Dakota the dog is no longer facing a possible death sentence, after a Kennebec County District Court judge approved a deal that spares her life.

The husky was ordered to be euthanized this spring after she attacked two dogs in separate incidents, killing one. Gov. Paul LePage took the unusual step of pardoning Dakota, though it was unclear whether he had the authority to do so.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the agreement Monday satisfies all parties involved in the case.

“One, it keeps the public safe, and two, it gives Dakota the opportunity to be rehabilitated,” she says.

Dakota will board at an undisclosed veterinary hospital outside of Waterville, where the attacks occurred. She’ll be trained by an expert until she’s considered ready for adoption.