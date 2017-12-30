Dogs Abandoned in SubZero Temperatures

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) _ A Maine man accused of abandoning nine dogs in an unheated garage is facing charges.



Franklin County sheriff's deputies on Friday rescued nine beagles, including three puppies, that were left behind without food. Their water was frozen.



The dogs were taken to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, where a spokeswoman says the dogs are recovering and are in good condition.



Officials say the dog's owner had moved to another location, and left the dogs behind. He's facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.



Maine is in the grip of an extended cold snap, with temperatures dipping below zero at night. Officials say the dogs were in an unheated garage with an open door.