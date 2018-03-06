Down East Maine Prepares For Annual Smelt Celebration

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine - Down East Maine's annual celebration of fried smelts and migrating fish is scheduled for April 21 in Columbia Falls.



The 18th Annual Smelt Fry & World Fish Migration Day Celebration will take over the tiny community that day. The event began as a community potluck and has grown into a regional event that attracts hundreds of people.



The Downeast Salmon Federation uses the event as a way to educate the public about conservation of migratory fish. There will also be smoked mackerel, venison stew and a fried smelt dinner, finished off with dessert made with local blueberries.



The event also includes activities and displays about conservation of fish species and their habitats.