COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine - Down East Maine's annual celebration of fried smelts and migrating fish is scheduled for April 21 in Columbia Falls.
The 18th Annual Smelt Fry & World Fish Migration Day Celebration will take over the tiny community that day. The event began as a community potluck and has grown into a regional event that attracts hundreds of people.
The Downeast Salmon Federation uses the event as a way to educate the public about conservation of migratory fish. There will also be smoked mackerel, venison stew and a fried smelt dinner, finished off with dessert made with local blueberries.
The event also includes activities and displays about conservation of fish species and their habitats.
Down East Maine Prepares For Annual Smelt Celebration
By AP • 27 minutes ago
