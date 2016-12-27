This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken.

Drones are sure to be big-ticket items this holiday season. We’ll get answers to your questions about buying a drone, flying one, and which regulations you should pay attention to. We'll also discuss why some people think drones should be kept out of certain public spaces.

Guests: Mike Bosse: Chair of Construction Practice Group at Bernstein Shur and team lead for the Drone Law Team. He received his JD from the University of Maine.

Jason Levasseur: Bernstein Shur’s IT Training Specialist and a personal drone operator. He became involved with drones through his videography and brings the perspective of drone consultant and operator to the Drone Team.