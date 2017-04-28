The Drought is Officially Over in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine drought conditions have eased a little, but most of the state is still experiencing severe drought conditions, according to Maine's Drought Task Force.

Recent rain and snow events have helped restore stream and river water levels, but groundwater levels remain low. Bruce Fitzgerald directs the Maine Emergency Management Agency and chairs the Drought Task Force.

“We don’t have any areas that are in extreme drought anymore, and that is due to the rain we have had over the last few weeks, but we are still in a severe drought in most of Maine.”