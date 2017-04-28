The Drought is Officially Over in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - Last year's drought is officially over in Maine.
The latest map from the U.S. drought monitor indicates Down East Maine and the southernmost tip of York County remain abnormally dry. But there are no more drought conditions.
The problem began with a dry summer that led to the majority of Maine experiencing drought conditions last fall. The conditions prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare a disaster in Cumberland, Androscoggin, Oxford, Sagadahoc and York counties.
Heavy rains last fall, heavy snowfall this winter and spring showers all combined to reduce drought conditions to a sliver of southern York County last week before eliminating it entirely this week. Tiny portions of New Hampshire and Vermont still face moderate drought conditions.