Drug Abuse Sending More Kids to State Custody

PORTLAND, Maine — The state of Maine has removed an increasing number of children from their homes in recent years because of their parent’s drug abuse.

State data obtained by The Associated Press show that 440 children in 2015 were removed from their home because of parental drug abuse, up from 282 in 2009.

Through June of last year, the Department of Health and Human Services removed 200 children for that reason.

More than one person a day died from a drug overdose in Maine last year.

Through the state’s family treatment drug courts, parents can participate in treatment and work on plans to reunify with their families.

A group working with rural families says that lack of treatment options and societal stigma keep parents from seeking help.