Education Officials to Reward School Efficiency with Grants

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ The Maine Department of Education says it is making $3 million available for a competitive grant program for school districts.



Acting Commissioner Robert Hasson says the money will be for districts that are looking to regionalize and become more efficient.



Hasson says the education department is encouraging districts to think of innovative ways to deliver educational services with greater efficiency. He says he wants to see proposals that allow districts to free up more resources to serve students.



The department says the funds will be distributed to school districts in accordance with the state's General Purpose Aid for Local Schools rules.