Educators Fear And Embrace Calls For Concealed Carry In The Classroom

After last week's shooting in Parkland, Fla., calls to arm teachers and school personnel have intensified. Both President Trump and the National Rifle Association argued this week that enabling school officials to shoot back could save lives and could deter potential assailants from entering a school.

Trump has clarified that he believes only those "adept" at using firearms should be armed, not all teachers.

Teachers are already carrying concealed guns in a handful of states, including Ohio. Officials who support concealed carry for teachers say they're not just handing out guns but carefully considering who and how they should carry. Ohio has invested thousands in training.

But many educators are uncomfortable with the idea, and worry that it could put students in further harm and deter people from entering the field of teaching, which is already facing shortages.

Ohio: 'I'm not gonna just go around and just hand guns out.'

At one training session to teach best practices in the small town of Rittman, Ohio, more than a dozen teachers stood in a line poised with guns in hand.

They're were there as part of the FASTER program funded by the Buckeye Firearms Foundation. The state is also kicking in $175,000 dollars over the next two years.

For the past five years, FASTER has trained more than 1,300 teachers and staff across 12 states. Chris Cerino is a former police officer and law enforcement trainer who prepares teachers and staff in case of an active shooter.

"We teach them about target and backstop," Cerino says, "We give them good marksmanship skills. We talk to them about closing the distances and using cover. And we also talk to them about not shooting when they shouldn't or can't."

In Ohio, any school board can give permission to carry a firearm into normally gun-free schools. Those decisions are often made behind closed doors because they're part of a district's confidential safety plan.

The Buckeye Firearms Foundation's Jim Irvine says it's not just teachers with guns, it's principals, nurses, and maintenance people. And he says, it's strictly voluntary.

"No one should ever be forced to carry a gun," Irvine says. "It's something you have got to want to do because if you don't want to do it, you're not going to embrace it with the right mindset and the right attitude to do it properly."

That mindset includes the possibility that children could be injured in crossfire or that the active shooter could be one of the teacher's own students.

On day two, trainer Andrew Blubaugh is showing the group how to use a small window on a classroom door to check for a threat and how to restrain the shooter if he's caught.

"What's great about you guys is when we start talking about the element of surprise, they're not expecting a teacher," he says. "They're looking for uniformed officers. That's what they're going to be cued in on. So you have the element of surprise."

Most of those getting trained here don't want to be identified. They don't want others to know they're carrying because a shooter could target them first.

Keith Countryman, superintendent of Hicksville Schools in northwest Ohio, carries a concealed gun.

"The people I've chosen to carry," he says, "I've instructed them that are to never have the gun off their body for any reason nor have it shown for any reason unless it's needed in a threatening situation."

Following the shooting in Parkland, Fla., Countryman met with his security team to consider arming more teachers who he says are not paid extra. They decided instead to consider other measures like adding more cameras outside the building.

"I'm not gonna just go around and just hand guns out. 'Hey, go get your concealed carry and you can carry a gun here at school.' That's never gonna happen at our school."

Outside Countryman's school in Defiance County is a warning sign that reads, "these individuals may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students and staff." The superintendent says he's confident if something happened anywhere in the building, they'd be able to confront the intruder within seconds.

Connecticut: 'I don't think we'll be putting guns in the hands of teachers.'

The Department of Homeland Security advises people "Run. Hide. Fight." when there's an active shooter. It's a method police departments use when training school employees, students, and increasingly, aspiring teachers.

But it's that last part — fight — that's always worried Emily Cipriano.

"I never would think: 'Here's my bag of things I bring to class to take notes'," Cipriano said. "'How am I going to use this to defend myself'?"

Cipriano is a graduate student at the University of Connecticut's education school. She wants to teach high school English one day. She's heard talk about arming teachers in the wake of the Florida shooting, but she's not interested in carrying a gun. For her, she hopes playing defense will be enough to keep her and her students safe.

"I have to believe that, ya know, with blocking the door, with using books to shield ourselves, or with setting up my classroom in a way that we're able to protect ourselves that I wouldn't have to resort to bringing anything with me to school," she said.

The president of Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group, said there are teachers in Connecticut who want to carry a gun, but none would speak publicly about it. He also declined to be interviewed for this story.

But former teacher Rene Roselle said requiring teachers to carry a gun, would cause many to leave the profession.

"If we got to the point where we're arming teachers, then we would see people leave in a great amount," said Roselle, who now trains teachers as part of UConn's education school. She said guns should be the last thing being put into classrooms.

"If we're often not giving teachers the pencils and the papers that they need to be able to have a classroom," she said, "I don't think we'll be putting guns in the hands of teachers."

Richard Schwab is an education professor at UConn who trains school leaders. He said teachers should be armed, but not with a weapon.

"I think what we arm teachers with is knowledge," he said, adding that teachers should be prepared for school shootings, but using a gun shouldn't be part of that preparation.

"We could never prepare every teacher for every social ill," Schwab said. "We really ask a lot of our teachers. Is this one more thing? Yes. Is it the breaking point for teachers and people who want to become teachers? I don't think it is."

However, teacher shortages have been a problem for almost a decade. Many have been leaving the profession faster than they can be replaced. Enrollment in teacher preparation programs has been declining nearly every year since 2009, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

But Schwab said it's other factors — like increased attention on tests and less classroom freedom — that's driving teachers away. Possibly giving their lives for their students, isn't one of them.

"This is part of life today," he said. "Unfortunately we've had a number of experiences like this in our nation's schools. But we all have to deal with this, and we all can't hide in our homes."

Twenty-three-year-old Emily Cipriano agreed. Having grown up in a post-Columbine world, she's always been aware of school violence.

"There are so many different roles that teachers already play," she said. "I understand that this now is a huge role — you're essentially saying you're here to save a student's life. But I just think that's something we've always considered."

For Cipriano, school shootings are another part of the ever-growing list of things that teachers are asked to handle.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

There are major developments in the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in U.S. elections. New charges were unsealed against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates. And then Gates flipped by pleading guilty and is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's team. NPR's justice reporter Ryan Lucas is here. Ryan, thanks so much for being with us.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: My pleasure.

SIMON: Rick Gates has pleaded guilty to two charges and is now cooperating with Mr. Mueller. Any kind of surprise?

LUCAS: Not really. We'd known that this was a possibility because we've known that Gates had been in discussions with prosecutors about a possible plea deal for several weeks. And Gates is pretty young. He's in his mid-40s, has a young family. And he's been struggling to pay the legal fees that have been piling up. And he was facing a lot of prison time. Remember, Gates was first indicted along with Manafort in October. They faced 12 counts in that indictment, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and money laundering.

Gates and Manafort had both pleaded not guilty to those charges. They had been fighting them since October. But on Thursday, they were hit with new charges - 32 of them in all. And these were related to other financial crimes - so tax evasion, bank fraud. Some of those alleged crimes were taking place as late as during the campaign and after. That really ramped up the pressure. And ultimately, Gates changed his mind and opted to plea.

SIMON: And what kind of deal did he get? Do we know?

LUCAS: Well, as you said, he's pleaded guilty to just two charges. One is conspiracy against the United States. That's largely about financial misdeeds. The other is lying to the special counsel and the FBI in an interview on Feb. 1. So that's just three weeks ago. That was about a meeting Manafort had with an unnamed congressman and lobbyist back in 2013. We now know that the meeting was with a California Republican, Dana Rohrabacher, and a lobbyist, Vin Weber. Now, before this deal, Gates had been facing decades in prison if convicted. Under this deal, that's no longer the case. All of the other charges have been dropped. He now faces around eight years or less if he cooperates with the special counsel's investigation.

SIMON: So conspiracy and lying to the FBI, neither of which are distinguished. But they also weren't charges about the campaign or coordination with Russia during the election. So what does this represent for the Mueller probe?

LUCAS: You're right. I mean, none of the charges in the Manafort and Gates indictments were about Russia. They were tied to political consulting and lobbying work they had done in Ukraine. But this is still a significant development for Mueller's team because of who Gates is. He was the deputy campaign chairman for Trump. It's not exactly clear what information Gates has to offer Mueller. But because of his role as a senior official during the campaign, he could conceivably have information about things that transpired during the race, including possible contacts with Russia.

But his plea deal also really kind of increases the pressure on Manafort. And Manafort, of course, was the campaign chairman during the thick of the race in the summer of 2016. For now Manafort put out a statement saying he still maintains his innocence. He said he hopes Gates would fight the charges. But Gates' decision to plea doesn't change Manafort's decision to keep on fighting.

SIMON: And where does this leave the Russia investigation?

LUCAS: Well, Mueller took over the investigation last May. So that's about nine months ago. So far, he's charged 19 people. That includes 13 Russians who were indicted last week, of course, for conducting basically information warfare, interfering in the election. Gates' guilty plea now makes that five guilty pleas that Mueller has secured. So Mueller and his team are making headway. They're still plugging away. It's unclear exactly where Gates' plea takes this. But certainly, Mueller's folks are working on that central question of the investigation, which, of course, is whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

SIMON: NPR's justice reporter Ryan Lucas, thanks so much.

LUCAS: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.