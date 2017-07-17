Elbert R. Brewster, Oakland

I want to begin my story in the middle of my Vietnam experience but at the place that had the most profound effect on my life. It was Christmas Day 1966. Bob Hope was at Ben Hoa airbase and the show was just commencing. I was in the medical platoon, First Battalion, Second Infantry…Big Red One.

Read more…

We were providing security for what must have been several hundred troops from Ben Hoa and all over this area in Vietnam. Patrols had been send out that morning to secure the area. In this case one patrol in particular had covered the same route several times not really expecting there to be an attempt to disrupt the show. Unfortunately this was a huge mistake. We got word just as the show was to start that the patrol had been ambushed. A road side bomb had hit the patrol and many were wounded, some killed. At the time I was to stay back and get the medical tent ready for treatment or evacuation to Saigon.

After the first round of wounded and killed came through I knew I had to get out into the field and see if I could be of any assistance to those still being treated. Several of us jumped into an ambulance headed for the site of the attack.

When we got there many were ready for evacuation. I got in the back of the ambulance with one man who had become a good friend since we were stationed together at Fort Deven’s in Massachusetts. He was in really bad shape. He held onto me as we travelled and was in much pain. When we got him back to Ben Hoa we got him and others immediately into helicopters to be flown to Saigon for emergency treatment. I didn’t hear for some time but later in the day when we had returned to our base at Phouc Vinh word came down that my friend and several others had died in the attack.

I remember that hearing the news really hit me hard. I stood and shook for a long time. I was sick. I was sad. I was angry. Of all times and of all places. It was a Bob Hope performance at Christmas time. Some thing like this should never happen at a time and place that was supposed to be a good time…a break from the fighting…a time when we were supposed to be safe, at least for a while.

And then there was the situation of the attack itself. Men just like myself, following orders, told to do something that they were always warned not to do…taking the same trail in the same way several times.

It seem to me at this time which was right in the middle of my tour, my 7 months in Vietnam that this was jus tone more crazy thing that seemed to be happening on a daily basis all around us. The war made no sense to me. I couldn’t see that we were doing anything that was making a positive change in the lives of the Vietnamese that I met, worked with or bought things from. I was really shaken.

It seems to me that prior to this central event many things had happened that made it a kind of turning point in my life and experience in Vietnam.

It wasn’t the first time we had been attacked with friends killed or wounded. Right after our arrival we had been mortared in the staging area where we were gathering to prepare for movement to an area some miles north of Saigon. I didn’t realize it at the time but what happened was that the shock of the attack had caused me to dive deep into denial. After that nothing seemed to bother me.

I not only went about my business as a medic running the aid station at Head Quarters Company but I even landed an incredible job managing our Units “Jungle PX.” I had some accounting background. When I was drafted I was a student at LaSalle College in Philadelphia and worked for a manufacturing company as a cost accountant. This was an incredible opportunity to see more of Vietnam than many ever got the chance. Once a month I traveled to Saigon with a Truck and Trailer and picked up supplies for the troops, cigarettes, beer and soda, cameras, radios, clothing…you name it and I sold it out of a tent in the Company headquarters area in the of the rubber plantation we were settled in and later out of a trailer when we went on maneuvers out to areas like Vo dat as a blocking force for Airborne troops driving the Viet Cong toward us.

I often stayed in Saigon, often took others with me to handle the supplies and got to know many Vietnamese, stayed in their hotels and even spent Tet celebration with one family that was very kind to me.

Nothing fazed me until this Christmas Day in 1966 when all the denial broke down and so did I.

I went on from this event to eventually end my short tour and return to San Francisco and then fly home to Maine. At first I lived in Owls Head Maine with my mom and worked for a friend selling used cars in Rockland.

I eventually did as I had planned before I was drafted. I had decided in 1963 that I really wanted to become a Protestant Minister. I had worked out a program with LaSalle College to begin getting the credits I would need along with my accounting degree to have the courses I needed to enter Pittsburg Seminary after graduation from LaSalle. Back in Maine, living with my mom I decided to got to Bangor Seminary instead of Pittsburg and began classes in 1968. While in Seminary I took a job as a youth minister at a church in Thomaston Maine. the Pastor, John Button was a recent graduate of Andover Newton Seminary and very committed to a ministry that was personal and engaging and that addressed difficult emotional and spiritual issues his parishioners faced in their lives. John soon could see that there was a lot going on in my head and heart that needed help. He suggested that I take a summer and go to Boston City Hospital and take part in a Clinical Pastoral Education program. It did it and loved it. First we spent two weeks working as orderlies in the hospital. I was right at home doing this. Then we began patient visits, writing up verbatim reports, sharing them with our training group and once a week having group therapy session to help us learn to work at a deep level with painful issues.

In one of these groups another student and the supervisor got into a real argument that turned ugly. There was a lot of shouting and confrontation. The program director came in and got things settled down. He then went around the room asking for our reactions. When he got to me I was shaking and I was able to say I was right back in Vietnam shaking just as I had that Christmas day in 66. This became a turning point in my life. I went on to finish the summer and then into some really good therapy to address my issues of denial, grief, anger and sadness over what I had experienced in Vietnam and in other parts of my life I had never explored.

I finished seminary and my remaining college work and then went on to a residency at University of Virginia Hospital where I stayed for 3 years, eventually supervising ministerial students myself in hospital ministry..

My Vietnam experience really set the course for my life. Spiritually I struggled with the tough questions. “Where was God when my friends were wounded and killed?” How do you deal with the grief and anger that fills our lives? Where do you find relationships that lead to healing and help. I went on from Charlottesville, to Connecticut and the Masonic Home and Hospital and then to Waterville, Maine and Mid Maine Medical Center where I was a chaplain and later Family therapist for Adolescents in a behavioral treatment program.

I am not happy I went to Vietnam but I am glad that out of that difficult and painful experience some really powerful things have happened in my life.